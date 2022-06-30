Kmart

Hudson Table Lamp

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kmart

Add an elegant touch to your bedroom or living space with this Hudson table lamp. Product Details Globe not included Dimensions/Size: Base: 12.5cm (Dia.) Shade: 28cm (Dia.) Total height: 42cm (H) Cable: 150cm (L) Material: Lamp shade: Fabric Base: Ceramic Cable: Polyvinyl chloride Power source: 220-240V ~ 50Hz, 25W max. globe Globe type: E14 small Edison screw bulb (not included) Product weight: 1.5kg Colour: White Features Linen lamp shade to create warm ambient light Hand glazed ceramic base Speckle glaze Ideal for the bedroom or living space 7-9W LED recommended for medium brightness Additional Information For indoor use only Assembly and safety instructions sheet included Instruction Manual Care instructions: Clean according to given instructions Warranty: 12 months Warning: Globe may become hot during operation. Do not touch globe during or after operation. Help us to improve our product content