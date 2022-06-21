Salt & Pepper

Hudson Side Table

$399.95 $239.97

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Add the finishing touch to your favourite room with the distinctive Hudson Side Table from salt&pepper. Part of our Iconic range, this walnut stained 30x43cm solid wood table is both functional and stylish with a unique modern design and ribbed base detail. Add accents of your own personal style to turn your house into a home with the Hudson Side Table. Product code 868564630