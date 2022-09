Outdoor Voices

Hudson 2.5″ Short

$58.00 $29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Outdoor Voices

Description: THE go-to short. Made in our lightweight quick-drying RecPoly Stretch featuring a comfortable knit waistband and built-in brief liner. Made In: RecPoly Our family of recycled materials designed to move, groove, and sweat with you. Ideal For: Medium to high-sweat recreation — think running, dog walking, HIIT, jumping rope, pickup games, bike riding