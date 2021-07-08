United States
Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick
$35.00
At Sephora Australia
Introducing Huda Beauty's latest lip beautifier: the Liquid Matte, an unrivaled take on the liquid lipstick. The tried and true comfort-wear formula from top beauty expert, Huda Kattan, is infused with antioxidants and an exclusive complex to help maintain lips' hydration. The lightweight formula glides on a thin coat of colour that intensifies as it sets to a matte, transfer-free finish with amazing staying power. You might even forget you're wearing anything on your lips at all! The must-have shades can be worn alone or combined to create the perfect colour for any occasion. Pair it with a complementary Huda Beauty Lip Contour to set off your look.