HUAWEI MateBook X Pro continues to push the boundaries of an ultra-slim and full-feature notebook. Featuring a 13.9-inch notebook with a full-size spill-proof keyboard, the MateBook X Pro measures only 0.57-inch thin and weighs less than 3 pounds. For the first time, FullView is defined for a laptop giving you an immersive experience with 3K FullView touchscreen at 91% screen-to-body ratio. Play harder with the second-generation Dolby ATMOS Sound System and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 discrete graphics (MX 150 included with i7 configuration only). The elegant metallic unibody comes in two colors: i7 in Space Gray and i5 in Mystic Silver.