Huarache City Low

CUSTOMIZE A CLASSIC. - Taking inspiration from the original Huarache Run, the Nike Air Huarache City Low focuses on the idea of a 1-piece upper but promotes customization through numerous closure options. With removable laces and straps, how you wear this Nike icon is entirely up to you. Benefits - Air-Sole unit and foam midsole provide lightweight cushioning.. Textile in the upper offers comfort and breathability.. Removable laces and heel strap offer versatility.. Bootie construction offers a snug, flexible fit.. TPU midfoot shank delivers iconic Huarache style.. Rubber pods are strategically placed for durability and traction.Shown: Plum Chalk/Summit White/Celery/Black. Style: AH6804-500. . Air Huarache Origins - Designed by Tinker Hatfield and released in 1991, the Nike Air Huarache shook up the running world. The idea behind the design was a bold one: to combine the functionality of South American sandals with the fit of neoprene waterski boots. The risk paid off. The Air Huarache was such a hit that it soon found its way to basketball courts and then the streets, where it earned its status as an icon.