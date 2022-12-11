HUANUO

Lap Desk

$36.99

Buy Now Review It

WHERE ARE WE USED? Have you been on a bed, sofa, in a car, or even outdoors but nowhere to put your laptop? Well, our computer pillow lap desk is 17.4 inches X 13.5 inches and fits up to 14 inches of laptops. Say no to heated-up laptops on your lap! THE RIGHT QUALITY!: Tired of cheap wood with a cheap feel? Our Premium wood lap desk is not just reviewed on quality but also specializes in the design for our users. Weighed items like laptops, phones, tablets, and books are even spread across the panel, preventing things from falling off. ARE YOU A KEY SMASHER?: Are you a heavy presser when it comes to typing? The most often part of a laptop breaking are the keys, not to worry! Lycra fabric and foam bean bag lap desk base absorb most typing impacts, designed for stability and protecting your expensive devices. RELAX AT ANY TIME: Simply flip over the laptop desk with pillow and use the cushion base as a comfortable sleeping pillow or headrest to relax when you feel tired during work and study. No more using your bag or jacket as a pillow! LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE: This lap desk extremely lightweight and comes with a handle that allows you to conveniently carry it from place to place with one finger. Take it while traveling, heading to your friend's home, or going to work.