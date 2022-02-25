J. Crew

University Terry Long Half-zip Tunic

$89.50 $50.39

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Take a second, picture your most loved, well-worn sweatshirt from back in the day. Guess what? You're looking at it. Meet university terry, our new sweats fabric inspired by college bookstores everywhere. Think smooth and streamlined on the outside, cushy on the inside and almost guaranteed to make you feel a bit nostalgic. Plus, this style was specially designed with a very relaxed fit and a little extra (aka bum-covering) length, which makes it perfect for wearing over leggings. By buying cotton productsfrom J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.