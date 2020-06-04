Mia Del Mar

‘novelera’ Eyeshadow Palette + Dual Ended Brush

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

12 SEXY, SULTRY SHADES: Eyeshadow palette with 12 sultry tones that go from shimmery gold to sexy burgundy wine will add instant drama to any look. DUAL-ENDED BRUSH: in one end, an ALL-OVER EYESHADOW BRUSH to smooth color across your eyelids; on the other end, a BLENDING BRUSH to softly blend colors and help you achieve a smoky look. LONG LASTING FORMULA: this eyeshadow’s long lasting and intense pigmented colors will keep you looking fabulous all day, and night! JOJOBA SEED OIL: packed with moisturizing Jojoba Seed Oil for intense colors and a velvety finish. MIA DEL MAR is a blend of science & tradition. Our beauty regimen is based on natural ingredients and secrets passed from generation to generation, perfected by science. This product is Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free, Phthalate-Free, Cruelty-Free, Vegan and made in the USA.