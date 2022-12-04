thegreatpeanut

Hq!! || Karasuno Tote Bag

a tote bag for shopping, class, picnics, beach days, and karasuno missing hours :') New large tote available!~ You can now choose between two different designs and two different sizes! Check out my shop for other similar haikyuu tote designs ;u; General Info: ✿ Single-sided print design ✿ Natural canvas material (100% Cotton) ✿ Hand & machine washable - wash on cold and hang dry! Medium Tote: ✿ 34cm x 40cm ✿ Shipped as lettermail (untracked) within Canada, and parcel (tracked) for US Large Tote: ✿ 32cm x 33cm x 16cm (collapsible) ✿ Two handle lengths for multi-wear ✿ Contains a small inner pocket for convenient access ✿ Shipped as parcel (tracked) for US and Canada. Tracking upgrade is available.