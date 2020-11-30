HP

Hp Vh240a 23.8-inch Full Hd 1080p Ips Led Monitor Tv

$124.99 $99.99

Resolution & Panel — 23.8-inch full HD monitor (1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz) with 16:9 aspect ratio and an anti-glare matte IPS LED-backlit panel (2 million pixels, 16.7 million colors) Response Time — 5ms with overdrive for a smooth picture that looks crisp and fluid without motion blur Built-In Speakers — Integrated audio speakers provide great sound for your content (2 watts per channel) Thin Bezel-Less Frame — A thin and virtually frameless ultra-widescreen monitor provides a seamless multi-monitor set-up with 3-sided narrow bezels 4-Way Ergonomic Viewing — 90° rotation for horizontal (landscape) and vertical (portrait) viewing modes, adjustable height and tilt (-5° to 30°), and 178° positional viewing for the best quality at any angle