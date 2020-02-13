Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
HP
Hp Spectre X360 Laptop – 13t Touch
$1149.99
$729.99
Buy Now
Review It
At HP
Special offers: Free shipping | Save $30 instantly with Purchase of Select PCs | Save 20% on Select Accessories w. Home PC Purchase See more offers
Need a few alternatives?
Apple
Apple - Macbook Air® - 13.3" Display - Intel Core I5 - 8gb Memory - 128gb Fla...
$999.99
$799.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
Asus
Asus Tuf Gaming Laptop
$799.99
$648.99
from
Amazon
BUY
HP
Hp 14" Laptop, Intel Core I3-1005g1
$469.00
$299.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Apple
13-inch Apple Macbook Air
$999.00
$649.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from HP
HP
Hp 14" Laptop, Intel Core I3-1005g1
$469.00
$299.00
from
Walmart
BUY
HP
Portable Photo Printer
$129.85
$79.85
from
Amazon
BUY
HP
Hp 15 Graphite Mist Laptop 15.6" Touchscreen
$539.00
$499.00
from
Walmart
BUY
HP
15.6” Hd Touch-screen Notebook Computer
$699.00
$303.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Google
Nest Hello Video Doorbell
$229.00
$199.00
from
Google Store
BUY
Fujifilm
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
$69.00
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
MARBLEFY
Custom Name Airpod Case
$13.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Brick Touch Speaker
$35.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted