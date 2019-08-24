Discover where your imagination can take you with a wireless HP envy 5055 all-in-one designed to help your whole family be creative and stay productive. Easily print borderless, high-quality photos and crisp text at home or one the go from all your family's devices-smartphones, tablets, internet-connected pcs, and more. The HP smart app lets you easily set up your photo printer, scan documents on the go with your smartphone camera, and print from social media or the cloud, such as iCloud, Google drive, and dropbox.