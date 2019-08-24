This 15.6 touchscreen laptop gives you responsive and reliable performance with the power to surf, stream, and do so much more with the 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U Processor and IntelOptane memory,. IntelOptane gives you near SSD performance without sacrificing the storage of your traditional hard drive. This smart system accelerator learns from your everyday computing and helps your performancemaking everything fast, smooth, and responsive. A sleek and stylish design makes this eye-catching laptop easy to take anywhere. With its beautiful brushed keyboard and color-matched hinge, the smartly designed HP laptop looks as good as it performs.