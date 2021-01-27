Plants.com

Hoya Heart Succulent

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Plants.com

A plant that says how you feel (without having to say a word). Also known as the “lucky heart” because it’s thought to keep you lucky in love, this succulent brings feel-good warmth to any space. So, if you’re a sucker for easy-care plants, this one’s for you. Available as a single or double heart. Plant Perk: Succulents are drought-resistant, pulling moisture from around them so that all it takes is a simple spritz to keep them thriving. (They’re great for people who travel often.)