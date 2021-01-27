United States
Plants.com
Hoya Heart Succulent
$29.99
At Plants.com
A plant that says how you feel (without having to say a word). Also known as the “lucky heart” because it’s thought to keep you lucky in love, this succulent brings feel-good warmth to any space. So, if you’re a sucker for easy-care plants, this one’s for you. Available as a single or double heart. Plant Perk: Succulents are drought-resistant, pulling moisture from around them so that all it takes is a simple spritz to keep them thriving. (They’re great for people who travel often.)