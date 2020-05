The Sill

Hoya Heart Plant

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

This Hoya kerrii plant is commonly referred to as the Hoya Heart because of its heart-shaped leaves. This single leaf cutting is partially rooted, and comes handpotted in your choice of earthenware planter. One of the most infamous plants on Instagram, everyone needs their very own Hoya Heart in their houseplant collection.