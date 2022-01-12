Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
JZD
Hoy Es Tu Dia Notepad
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Our new notepad is sure to keep you motivated and productive!-Size: 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 inches-100 sheets per pad-Chipboard backing for sturdiness-Wrapped in clear plastic, ready for gift giving!
Need a few alternatives?
Gallery Leather
2022 Leather Pocket Weekly Planner
BUY
$25.00
Amazon
Appointed
2022 Year Task Planner
BUY
$38.00
Appointed
SugarfancyCo
2022 Planner Weekly
BUY
$17.99
Etsy
Simple Self
The Self-care Planner
BUY
$30.00
Anthropologie
More from JZD
JZD
Hoy Es Tu Dia Notepad
BUY
$16.00
Etsy
JZD
Vive Tu Vida Pens
BUY
$18.00
Etsy
JZD
To Do List Notepad
BUY
$16.00
Etsy
JZD
Vive Tu Vida Tee
BUY
$32.00
JZD
More from Cards & Stationery
Gallery Leather
2022 Leather Pocket Weekly Planner
BUY
$25.00
Amazon
Appointed
2022 Year Task Planner
BUY
$38.00
Appointed
SugarfancyCo
2022 Planner Weekly
BUY
$17.99
Etsy
Simple Self
The Self-care Planner
BUY
$30.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted