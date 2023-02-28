PAIGE

Hoxton High-rise Skinny Jeans

$369.32

Editors’ Notes Paige's jeans are "pieces that you can live in and will keep forever," notes Founder and Creative Director Paige Adams-Geller. Super soft and stretchy, this 'Hoxton' pair is made from the label's 'TRANSCEND' denim that recovers well. They sit flatteringly high on the waist and have an ultra skinny shape inspired by the closets of rock 'n' roll muses.