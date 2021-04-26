Steve Madden

Howler Lug-sole Chelsea Booties

$69.30

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Chunky lug soles take charge in the smart Chelsea styling of the Howler booties from Steve Madden. 2-1/2" block heel; 1" platform Shaft height: 4"; Circumference: 9-3/4"; measured on a size 6 Round-toe pull-on booties Stretchy side gores; back heel tab; lug sole NOTE: Shaft height and circumference vary by size Leather/elastic or suede/elastic uppers; manmade sole Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11355443