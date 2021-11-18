Steve Madden

Howler Boot

$99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

View the size chart The Steve Madden® Howler Boot will accentuate your standout look with a Chelsea-style design, pull-on construction, and platform with chunky heel. Dual goring side panels lend a custom fit. Rear pull-tab provides easy entry. Breathable man-made lining. Cushioned footbed for added comfort. Durable lugged man-made outsole. Imported. Features: Made for the modern Chelsea girl, HOWLER features classic elastic goring on an abbreviated shaft, while an extra-chunky lug sole lends sturdy support and a monochromatic palette refines the look. ; Closure: slip on ; Keywords: lug bootie ; Upper: suede ; Lining: synthetic ; Outsole: rubber ; Removable? No ; COO: Mexico ; Heel Height: 2.5 ; Platform: NA ; Boot Shaft Height: 4 ; Shaft Circumference: 9.75 Leather or suede upper depending on color. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1⁄2 in Circumference: 9 3⁄4 in Shaft: 4 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!