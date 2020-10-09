#Merky Books

How To Write It – Merky How To By Anthony Anaxagorou

£6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Waterstones

This is a masterclass in craft and a deep insight into one of Britain's most celebrated poets, T.S. Eliot Award-shortlisted and Guardian Book of the Year recipient, Anthony Anaxagorou. Walking readers through his personal journey of falling into poetry at a young age, and his years spent honing his craft and building a community of poets, this book will arm readers with essential creative lessons to help make their own idea, be it a poem, short story, novel or memoir, a finished and published work. Whether seeking to detangle yourself from writer's block, find inspiration in your everyday or take your work to the next level, this book is essential reading. With a rousing foreword by Sunday Times bestselling author, Candice Carty-Williams. How To... Series Designed to inspire and encourage readers to unlock their potential and provoke change, the How To series offers a new model in publishing, helping to break down knowledge barriers and uplift the next generation. Creatively presented and packed with clear, step-by-step, practical advice, this series is essential reading for anyone seeking guidance to thrive in the modern world. Curate your bookshelf with these collectable titles.