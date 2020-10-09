#Merky Books

How To Change It – Merky How To By Joshua Virasami

£6.99

How can we as individuals help to solve some of the biggest issues of today? How can we tackle injustice and inequality at a local level, and at a national level? What are your rights? Where does power sit, and how can you access it? How is it possible to create real change? How to Change It provides the answers to these questions, and many more. In seven simple steps, artist and activist Joshua Virasami sets out a clear and concrete path for successful campaigning, drawing on the experience and actions of a number of successful activist and political movements, including Extinction Rebellion, Occupy and Black Lives Matter. With an introduction by Patrisse Cullors: artist, organizer and freedom fighter from Los Angeles and co-founder of Black Lives Matter. She is the author of critically acclaimed When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir. How To... Series Designed to inspire and encourage readers to unlock their potential and provoke change, the How To series offers a new model in publishing, helping to break down knowledge barriers and uplift the next generation. Creatively presented and packed with clear, step-by-step, practical advice, this series is essential reading for anyone seeking guidance to thrive in the modern world. Curate your bookshelf with these collectable titles.