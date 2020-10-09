#Merky Books

How To Build It – Merky How To By Niran Vinod & Damola Timeyin

£6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Waterstones

In a world where everyone is trying to monetise their side hustle and the 5-to-9 is as valuable as the 9-to-5, building your brand is a necessity. But how can you make it relevant in the digital age - and how can you give it real longevity. This guide starts at ground level and goes all the way up, helping you through all the key considerations as you build solid foundations for your brand to thrive and grow. Through creative tasks, ideas for growth moments, breaking down complex terminology, and shared personal insight from an award-winning creative duo at Facebook and Instagram who collectively have launched some of the world's most renowned brands, How to Build It will set you on the road from nowhere to everywhere. How To... Series Designed to inspire and encourage readers to unlock their potential and provoke change, the How To series offers a new model in publishing, helping to break down knowledge barriers and uplift the next generation. Creatively presented and packed with clear, step-by-step, practical advice, this series is essential reading for anyone seeking guidance to thrive in the modern world. Curate your bookshelf with these collectable titles.