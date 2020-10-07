Urban Outfitters

How To Be Vegan And Keep Your Friends By Annie Nichols

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

You're being healthy, considerate to the planet and compassionate toward animals - so why is it so hard to navigate life as a vegan? From going out for dinner, to staying in with friends, it can be a challenge to cook, eat and socialize vegan in a world of carnivores. How to be Vegan and Keep Your Friends helps you to go about your life without compromises, excuses or apologies. Instead, you'll be armed with more than 50 incredible recipes you can cook for yourself, your friends and your family (without hearing any complaints!), as well as tips, tricks and hacks for being a better, happier vegan. Your options will open up, you'll enjoy a whole new menu of food (from vegan cake to vegan chocolate breakfast bars), and your friends... well, they'll never have a bad word to say again! Hardcover; 2019, Quadrille Publishing.