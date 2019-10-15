Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Batiste
How To Air Dry Your Hair When It’s Cold & 7 Other Winter Hair Dilemmas Answered
£3.99
£2.66
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Dry Shampoo Dark & Deep Brown
Need a few alternatives?
Shiseido
Ma Cherie Perfect Shower Ex
£14.53
£13.80
from
YesStyle
BUY
Ethique Beauty
Shampoo Bar
$16.00
from
Amazon
BUY
ACT+ ACRE
Cold-processed Hair Cleanse
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Love Beauty and Planet
Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo Bar
$4.99
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Batiste
Batiste
Hydrating Dry Shampoo
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Batiste
De-frizzing Dry Shampoo
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Batiste
Hydrating Dry Shampoo
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Batiste
Hydrating Dry Shampoo
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Hair Care
Chloven
Velvet Hair Scrunchies (45-pc Set)
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Olaplex
No. 7 Bonding Oil
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
$145.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony Damage Repair Mask
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted