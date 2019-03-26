Blouse by Geoffrey J. Finch

How Soon Is Now? Printed Cotton-jersey Top

£75.00

Made especially for our exclusive holiday capsule with BLOUSE, this 'How Soon Is Now?' top is cut from mid-weight cotton-jersey and has a slightly loose fit that's ideal for layering. It's printed with the title of The Smiths' legendary song at the front, and 'If I Could Turn Back Time,' a Cher classic, across the back in holographic text. Multi coloured cotton-jersey. Slips on. 100% cotton. Machine wash or dry clean. Made in the UK.