ban.do
How Are You Feeling Wellness Planner
$29.95
At Anthropologie
In the form of a three-ring binder, this planner offers a holistic approach to daily wellness, including guides for intention, self-care, head space, fitness, nutrition, and more. **About ban.do** Helmed by a group of real-life BFFs, LA-based ban.do is serious about fun. Their effortlessly effervescent lifestyle pieces and accessories are distinguished by a playful, sunny-day spin on style.