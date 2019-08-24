NEUTRAL: For runners who need flexibility, cushioning & versatility. DIGITALLY CONNECTED: UA’s Record Sensor technology tracks, analyzes & stores virtually every running metric so you know exactly what you need to do to get better. UA HOVR technology provides ‘zero gravity feel’ to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact step after step. Compression mesh Energy Web contains & molds UA HOVR foam to give back the energy you put in. Microthread upper with tonal, wave-like pattern dries fast & provides a breathable, compression-like fit that delivers lightweight directional strength & unmatched comfort to help you go the distance. Ventilated midfoot panel increases breathability. Unique tongue construction is attached to the footbed by stretchable support wings to maintain a snug fit throughout the foot. External TPU heel counter for additional support & structure. Removable, anti-microbial Ortholite sockliner molds to the foot for customized comfort & cushion. Blown rubber under the forefoot is lightweight yet incredibly responsive.