Urban Outfitters

House Of Sunny Crescent Denim Button-front Mini Dress

C$169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Versatile long sleeve mini dress from House Of Sunny Built from a true-blue denim with branded hardware accents at the button-front closure. Featuring a cutout at the chest + sparkling jewel embellishment at the pointed collar. Style as a mini dress or as an oversized shirt jacket over your favourite outfits.