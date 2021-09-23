Winc

House Of Luck Junmai Saké

$28.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Winc

Winc’s first saké is a quintessential style and a great way to get to know this versatile drink. If you've had saké before, you’ve likely noticed how unique and unlike wine or beer it is. House of Luck, like many sakés, carries an umami characteristic that makes it incredibly food friendly. It’s a classic with Japanese food, but because House of Luck is made in a bolder style, it’s also a great match with any umami-rich cuisine - mature cheeses, meaty, tomato-based pasta dishes, Chinese takeout, or a cheeseburger loaded with pickles. House of Luck is a Junmai, or “pure” sake, made only with rice, water, and koji. Hidden beneath the first taste of cooked rice are layers of aromatics that may seem more familiar. In this case, ripe tropical and white fruit, cacao, and caramel notes come through, the richness providing a lush counterpoint to the umami. The result is a saké that is refined, but still retains power and body. How to serve it chilled Pairs well with burgers, sushi, chinese, pasta with red sauce, cheeses Rating Distribution 5 37% 4 32% 3 16% 2 0% 1 16%