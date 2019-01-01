Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Sephora Collection
House Of Lashes® Eyelash Adhesive
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A latex-free adhesive formulated for long-lasting wear.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Pür
Pillow Blend Collection
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Trish McEvoy
Medium Laydown Brush #40
$43.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Color Sensational® Inti-matte Nudes Brown Blush
$7.49
from
Maybelline
BUY
DETAILS
COVERGIRL
Bombshell Shineshadow By Lashblast In Ice Queen
$7.99
from
COVERGIRL
BUY
More from Sephora Collection
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tinted Self-tanning Body Mist
C$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Matte Perfection Powder Foundation
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Foot Mask
$5.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted