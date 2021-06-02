DandEDiscovered

House Of Harlow 1960 Collab, Cotton Face Masks (3-pack)

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Made in The USA in San Francisco Set of 3 Cotton Hand Block Printed Masks Comes in 3 sizes, S, M, L Masks are double layered made of tightly woven cotton fabric. Lining is an Organic Cotton Twill Two elastic bands are double stitched to each side of the mask for added durability. Also helpful in filtering out allergies, dust, pollen and renovation particles. Cotton materials filter out approximately 50% of 0.2 micron particles, similar in size to the coronavirus. They are also as easy to breathe through as surgical masks, which makes them more comfortable enough to wear for several hours. Note: These are not medical grade and are not intended to be sold as medical grade Disclaimer: By purchasing this listing, you are acknowledging the fact these are not medical grade masks. I do not claim any medical benefits with the use of these masks. The mask are not intended to prevent, treat, or cure any diseases. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.