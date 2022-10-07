Sergio Hudson x Target

Houndstooth Faux Fur Coat

$70.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Recycled Polyester Material Lining: 100% Polyester Length: Below Knee Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Open Front Fit: Casual Fit Cuff Type: No Cuff Garment Details: Side Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172372 UPC: 196761009717 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5907 Origin: Imported Description You’ll feel glamorous and cozy in this Houndstooth Faux Fur Coat from Sergio Hudson x Target. Made from 100% recycled polyester, this faux-fur coat is designed in a bold black-and-white houndstooth pattern and sports an extra-wide collar for a chic look with lots of outfits. Side pockets and a below-knee length complete this stylish look that takes you from day to night. Known for his immaculate tailoring and jewel tone hues, Sergio Hudson brings his trademark glamour and technicolor elegance to Target for this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection. Combining flattering silhouettes with bold patterns, these pieces showcase the power and strength of femininity. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.