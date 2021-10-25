Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Bagatelle
Houndstooth Coat
$280.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropolgie
57% polyester, 37% wool, 2% nylon, 2% acrylic, 2% rayon Front welt pockets Button front Dry clean Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie and Fitch
Asymmetrical Snap-up Fleece
BUY
$49.00
$68.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cocoon Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$59.00
$99.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cropped Blazer
BUY
$59.99
$99.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Denim Vest
BUY
$54.99
$79.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from Bagatelle
Bagatelle
Houndstooth Coat
BUY
$280.00
Anthropolgie
Bagatelle
Faux Liquid Leather Leggings
BUY
$29.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Bagatelle
Faux Leather Liquid Leggings
BUY
$29.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Bagatelle
Faux Shearling Lined Parka Jacket
BUY
$79.97
Nordstrom Rack
More from Outerwear
Abercrombie and Fitch
Asymmetrical Snap-up Fleece
BUY
$49.00
$68.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cocoon Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$59.00
$99.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cropped Blazer
BUY
$59.99
$99.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Denim Vest
BUY
$54.99
$79.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted