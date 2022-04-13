Sutton Home

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Perfect for lounging, relaxation and a great choice to wear after a tiring day at work, ideal for everyday usage Super soft and fluffy, great comfort whenever in use, can be worn all day long The two front pockets keeping frequently used items in it when its worn for a good part of the day. Size: 34x32 inches Shawl collar Long sleeves Tie waist Patch pockets 100% polyester Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Item #7114922