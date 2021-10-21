Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Hotel Lobby Candle
Hotel Lobby Signature Candle
$54.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hotel Lobby Candle
Notes: Agarwood, Vetiver, Atlas Cedar Burn Time: 65 hours Size: 9.75oz Made in the USA Presented in our signature white box with ribbon
Need a few alternatives?
Modern Sprout
Nordic Spruce Aroma Bar
BUY
$22.50
$25.00
Verishop
Hotel Lobby Candle
Hotel Lobby Signature Candle
BUY
$54.00
Hotel Lobby Candle
Boy Smells
Boy Smells Cinderose Candle
BUY
$44.00
Mecca
Acqua Di Parma
Acqua Di Parma Oh L'amore Candle
BUY
$116.00
Myer
More from Décor
Oniva
Blanket Tote Xl
BUY
$37.97
Nordstrom Rack
Cold Picnic
Crocodile Flat Weave Runner Rug
BUY
$230.00
Coming Soon
Modern Sprout
Nordic Spruce Aroma Bar
BUY
$22.50
$25.00
Verishop
Hotel Lobby Candle
Hotel Lobby Signature Candle
BUY
$54.00
Hotel Lobby Candle
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted