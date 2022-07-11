Sunnydaze

Meranti Wood Folding Octagon Table

Overall dimensions: 35.5 inches wide x 35.5 inches deep x 29.25 inches tall; tabletop thickness: 0.75 inches; Umbrella hole: 1.5-inch diameter; Weighs 23 pounds; Weight capacity: 220 lbs Stylish meranti construction: This outdoor dining table is made from elegant yet durable meranti wood with a teak oil finish to complement any patio Unique design: This garden table's contemporary octagon shape will add a touch of modern flair to any patio. Easily folds: This wood table conveniently folds for easy storage and portability; Folded dimensions: 43.75 inches tall x 35.5 inches wide x 2.25 inches deep Worry-free purchasing: Sunnydaze Decor backs its patio furniture products with a 1-year manufacturer warranty