FP Movement

Hot Shot Crop Flares

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 64071632; Color Code: 014 A staple piece from our fan-favorite Hot Shot Collection, these rest-day-ready pants feature a low-rise elastic waistband and a flared silhouette in a cool, cropped length. Pull-on style Comfy stretch fit Fitted through hips and thighs