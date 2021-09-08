FP Movement

Hot Shot Crop Flares

$50.00

Style No. 64071632; Color Code: 071 A staple piece from our fan-favorite Hot Shot Collection, these rest-day-ready pants feature a low-rise elastic waistband and a flared silhouette in a cool, cropped length. Pull-on style Comfy stretch fit Fitted through hips and thighs FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Measurements for size small Inseam: 25 in Waist: 24.5 in Hips: 28 in Rise: 8 in