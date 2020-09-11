HOT ONES

The Classic Garlic Fresno Edition

Born from a delicious accident! When a batch of The Classic was made with 10x more garlic than usual, a new classic was created. This limited edition, blue label sauce is made with organic Fresno chiles straight from Smokin’ Ed’s farm, giving the sauce a beautiful earthy, sweet flavor and mild heat. When balanced with the extra garlic, it makes for a must-have table sauce that adds depth and warmth to any dish. Excellent on eggs! Perfect for pizza! Wonderful on wings (of course). Add it to elote or spice up a shrimp scampi. The possibilities are as endless as the garlic flavor. Like a sriracha but with no sugar! Ingredients: Fresno chile pepper, water, apple cider vinegar, garlic puree (garlic and water), vinegar, kosher salt, organic dried garlic, organic turmeric, organic black pepper Size: 5 oz