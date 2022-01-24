Hot Octopuss

Pulse Duo Couples Vibrator

$134.10 $119.20

Buy Now Review It

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING OSCILIATING TECHNOLOGY - PULSE DUO is perfect for players who want to spice up their sex lives. Its innovative use of PulsePlate Technology makes the PULSE DUO the first of its kind and one of the best cutting-edge sex toys loved by millions.. AWESOME VERSATILE COUPLE'S PLAY - 9 speed oscillators, 5 vibration modes, adjustable frequencies and 3 speed patterns means endless possibilities for couples, and for solo play. REMOTE CONTROL + FAST USB-RECHARGE - PULSE DUO comes with remote control and is fully rechargeable in 2 hours and can run up to 60 minutes each play. 100% WATERPROOF - PULSE DUO is fully waterproof, so you can play together in the shower, bath or hot tub and is super easy to clean. YOUR SATISFACTION GUARANTEED OR YOUR MONEY BACK - With our sexcellent returns policy and 1-year warranty, if you are not 100% happy, we offer a hassle-free money back guarantee.