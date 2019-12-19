HeatMax

Hot Hands 2 Handwarmer (40 Pairs)

$39.99 $24.00

SAFE, NATURAL LONG-LASTING HEAT - Odorless, Disposable, Single-Use Item, Do Not Apply Directly to The Skin. TSA Approved. Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials. No shaking or kneading required TO ACTIVATE - Remove warmer from outer package, shake to activate. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment. MULTIPURPOSE WARMERS - Single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your body warm when the temperature gets cold. They’re available in several styles designed for your hands, feet, and body. WHEN TO USE: Tailgating at Events, Outdoor Sporting Events, Hunting & Fishing, Camping & Hiking, Working in The Yard, Jogging or Taking Your Pet for A Walk. Convenient, Compact, Portable. Bring the Heat! HotHands warmers are single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your hands warm when the temperature gets cold. They provide safe, natural heat, so you can enjoy the great outdoors during those harsh winter months. Our hand warmers are designed to fit in your pockets or the palm of your hand. Convenient, Compact, Portable. Thoughtfully designed so you can enjoy HotHands anytime, anywhere. Specs & Details: • Quantity: 80 Individual Hand Warmers (40 pairs). • Duration OF Heat: Up to 10 hours of heat. • Activation Time: 15-30 minutes. • Average Temperature: 135 degrees Fahrenheit (57 degrees Celsius). • Max Temperature: 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius). • Ingredients: Iron Powder, Water, Salt, Activated Charcoal, and Wood Fiber. • Country of Origin: Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials. • Storage: Keep in a cool place out of direct sunlight. Trusted - HotHands, the leader in air-activated warmers, has been warming hands, feet, and bodies for over 20 years. It’s a brand trusted all over the world by professional athletes, outdoor sporting enthusiasts, spectators, skiers