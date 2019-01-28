Maxi-Matic

Hot Dog Toaster Machine, 2-slice

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

The Americana by Elite hot Dog toaster is a fast, fun and convenient way to enjoy hot dogs any time! this unique toaster holds up to two regular-sized hot dogs and two hot Dog buns at once saving extra dishes and time. It features five adjustable heat settings, a hot Dog basket and tongs for easy removal, an easy to clean crumb tray, and convenient power cord storage that allows you to neatly tuck and store the power cord out of sight underneath the toaster. The Elite hot Dog toaster is perfect for entertaining, as well as a quick meal solution for hot Dog lovers of all ages!.