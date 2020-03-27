Lovehoney

Hot Date 10 Function Remote Control Vibrating Knickers

£39.99

Banish boring briefs to your bedroom drawer these knickers will set date night alight with a sizzling secret: a hidden remote control vibrator. While stretch lace and satin ties ensure a comfy fit, 10 customisable vibrating modes tease your clitoris. Cut bikini-style in flattering black lace, the knickers feature ribbon-tie sides in hot cerise satin, for a fun colour pop that makes for sexy disrobing. Wear them day-to-day without the bullet, then slip in the vibrator and hand the remote control to your partner to start the discreet vibrations. Thanks to the adjustable tie-up sides, these knickers easily fit a UK size 8-16. The bullet takes 3 x LR44 batteries and the remote takes 1 x CR2032 battery, both of which are included. Please note: While the bullet itself is waterproof, the remote control is not and should be kept dry.