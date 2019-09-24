Ninja

Hot & Cold Brewed System - Cp301

$179.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Go beyond the coffeehouse with the Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System. This brewing system gives you the ability to brew hot, flavorful cups of coffee & tea, or over ice beverages, all powered by Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology with Auto-iQ. 2 Ways to Enjoy Over Ice Coffee & Tea - Choose between smooth, naturally sweet Cold Brewed coffee or tea and vivid, authentic flavored Hot Brewed iced coffee or tea that's never diluted. Specialty Coffee & Tea Favorites - Combine super-rich coffee and tea concentrates with hot or cold frothed milk to create delicious coffeehouse-style drinks.