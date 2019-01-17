Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Coqui Coqui
Hot Chili Bracelet
$82.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Coqui Coqui
Fresh water peals 6.5 inch bracelet Gold plated bead Glass chili pepper charm *All pieces are handcrafted and made to order *Slight variations due to the individuality of each piece *Please allow 7-10 days before shipment for product to be made
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Best New Jewelry Brands on Instagram
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Roxanne Assoulin
Gold Standard Bracelet
$75.00
from
Roxanne Assoulin
BUY
DETAILS
Need Supply
Marloe Bracelet
$22.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Love Is Project
Happy Go Lucky Bracelet
$20.00
from
Love Is Project
BUY
DETAILS
Love Is Project
Bali Unity Beaded Wrap
$13.00
from
Love Is Project
BUY
More from Coqui Coqui
DETAILS
Coqui Coqui
Hot Chili Sunglasses Leash
$185.00
from
Coqui Coqui
BUY
DETAILS
Coqui Coqui
Ios Earring
$76.00
from
Coqui Coqui
BUY
DETAILS
Coqui Coqui
Chili Earring
$38.00
from
Coqui Coqui
BUY
DETAILS
Coqui Coqui
Asti Necklace
$385.00
from
Coqui Coqui
BUY
More from Bracelets
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Chunky Silver Link Bracelet
$17.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Lucky Charm Bracelet
£110.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Evil Eye Bracelet
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Crescent Moon Bracelet
$260.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted