Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma

Hot Air Popcorn Maker

$34.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams-Sonoma

Our Open Kitchen appliances offer the perfect balance of affordability, contemporary style and hard-working performance. A healthy alternative to microwave popcorn, this electric popcorn maker uses hot air to pop fluffy kernels without oil. Use the lid-mounted cup for measuring kernels and as a tray for melting butter during popping. Part of our exclusive Open Kitchen collection, designed and developed by Williams Sonoma.