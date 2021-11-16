choicegoodsco

Horween Leather Minimalist Wallet

$50.00 $40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This beautiful every day carry, slim wallet is as simple as it gets. Easily carries 3 or 4 of your daily cards, and will stretch to hold more with regular use. Stash cash, receipts or spare items in the front pocket. ------ 3.75" x 2.75" x .25" Cut out of high quality Horween leather from legendary American tannery Horween Leather and hand stitched using waxed polyester thread. ------ ✉️ SIGN UP for our newsletter and get a coupon code for 10% off http://bit.ly/choicegoodsco