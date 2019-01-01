Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Wandler
Hortensia Medium Color-block Leather Shoulder Bag
$855.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
More from Wandler
DETAILS
Wandler
Hortensia Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
£650.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Sandal Foam Silver
£321.98
from
Wandler
BUY
DETAILS
Wandler
Lotte Mule Candy Tangerine
£344.90
from
Wandler
BUY
DETAILS
Wandler
Lina Boot Shiny Apple
£470.05
from
Wandler
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted