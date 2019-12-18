CRAFTMEmore

Horseshoe Keyring (gold)

$9.68

3/4" (19 mm) Interior width of crossbar, so use with 3/4" or less strap wide. 7/8" (23 mm) Height vertically from crossbar to Interior center approximate thickness of metal is 4.5mm Quantity : 4 pieces See Seller Information >> CRAFTMEmore's Storefront on Amazon for more Bag & Leather Craft Accessories!! D-Rings in NEW Horseshoe Shape also have a screw-in strap bar! Horse shoe shape is solid metal, and strap bar can be unscrewed, so you can change-out your straps (or hardware) without unstitching! Amazing new shape for D-Rings consists of a substantial looking horseshoe shape in Silver, Gunmetal and Bronze colored metal, with a 3/4" crossbar that can be used just like a traditional D-Ring, or unscrewed, to allow for strap/hardware changes or repairs.